The director here is Ilya Naishuller, known for the silly “Hardcore Henry,” a gimmicky 2016 action flick about a cyborg, filmed — like a first-person-shooter video game — entirely on GoPro cameras affixed to the heads of a dozen stuntmen. “Nobody” is similarly kinetic eye candy, but also a lot more fun.

As “Nobody” opens, we meet its Everyman hero: the mild-mannered Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk), an accountant whose very name conjures the spirit of living-room furniture, not lethality. But appearances can be deceiving. After a burglary at the home Hutch shares with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and children (Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath), something snaps.

While on a mission to retrieve a piece of his daughter’s costume jewelry — apparently stolen by the thieves, who leave Hutch with a bloody nose and, more importantly, wounded pride — he has the opportunity to display what has come to be known in pop culture, thanks to the “Taken” films, as “a very particular set of skills.” Those skills — notably commando-caliber knifeplay, balletic hand-to-hand combat, and a sense of improvisation that would put Second City to shame — come in handy on a bus that has been commandeered by a group of thugs, whom Hutch encounters, leaving them all hospitalized and, in one case, close to death. The most seriously injured of the bunch also happens to be the brother of a psychotic Russian mobster (Aleksey Serebryakov, known for such serious drama as “Moscow Never Sleeps” and the Oscar-nominated “Leviathan.”)

That’s unfortunate for Hutch but lucky for us. What follows is a live-action graphic novel about one man against a violent, scenery-chewing mobster.

Did I say one man? Hutch is not actually alone at all, and in an over-the-top climax, he enlists the skills of some surprising, 11th-hour allies. (They’re not actually all that surprising, given how the film telegraphs their cavalry-like arrival. But I won’t spoil Naishuller’s casting choices, which deliver a Tarantino-esque punch.)

Chief among the film’s modest but welcome pleasures is Odenkirk, whom one wouldn’t typecast as an action hero, but who brings a wry, nebbishy relatability. Somehow, his very particular set of skills are more, not less plausible, despite his dweeby demeanor. Like Keanu Reeves’s Wick — minus that actor’s Zen-hipster street cred — Odenkirk humanizes and brings humor to a character who is, in essence, a killing machine.

Prestige drama “Nobody” ain’t. But it does elevate this R-rated comic-book of a movie — part “Equalizer,” part “Revenge of the Nerds” — into a kind of lumpy art form.