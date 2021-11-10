— Michael O'Sullivan
Starting about a year before the Feb. 3, 2020 Iowa caucuses vote, the affectionate documentary “Mayor Pete” follows the long-shot presidential primary campaign of Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and now the transportation secretary. Like the recent documentary “Fauci,” it’s a largely uncritical, even glowing portrait of Buttigieg as he tries to become the youngest and first openly gay U.S. president. (To be fair, the film by Jesse Moss does address Buttigieg’s controversial handling of the fatal June 2019 shooting of a Black man by a White police officer in South Bend. But Buttigieg’s more general failure to connect with Black voters is mostly ignored.) Buttigieg, whose husband Chasten appears throughout the film, in interviews and in the background of the campaign, comes across a likably nerdy wonk. “I love PivotTables,” he coos when he sees a colleague working on an Excel spreadsheet. The film’s subject is, by his own admission, in careful control of his emotions most of the time. His struggle to reconcile what he calls being “authentic” with the desire of voters to get to know him better is one of the most interesting aspects of the film, but the sense of detachment that holds Mayor Pete, as he’s known, at arm’s length is also one of the documentary’s drawbacks. R. Available on Amazon. Contains strong language.
96 minutes.
— M.O.
Also streaming
In “The Drummer,” Danny Glover plays a Vietnam War veteran who has become a lawyer and political advocate for soldiers with mental illness. The San Francisco Chronicle calls it “well-meaning but inert.” Unrated. Available on demand. 90 minutes.
“On Hold” is a virtual concert documentary featuring the music of Young@Heart, a rotating chorus of senior citizens who perform covers of pop hits (and who were the focus of an acclaimed 2007 documentary). Unrated. Available on YouTube. 69 minutes.