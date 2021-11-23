— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
A disgraced mixed martial arts fighter (Halle Berry) has a chance for redemption after the son she abandoned reenters her life in “Bruised.” IndieWire calls the film, which marks Berry’s directorial debut, an “intense, if familiar, sports drama.” R. Available on Netflix. Contains pervasive crude language, some sexuality, some nudity and violence. 132 minutes.
Oscar and Emmy-winning documentarian Eva Orner looks back at the catastrophic Australian bush fires of 2019-2020, known as “Black Summer” in “Burning.” According to the Guardian, “This is a tremendously well-made film with a burning vitality: without question one of the most important Australian documentaries of the 21st century so far. One of its many messages is the point that now is the time to talk about the climate crisis. As it will be tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that.” Unrated. Available on Amazon. 86 minutes.
In the holiday rom-com “A Castle for Christmas,” Brooke Shields plays a best-selling American writer who escapes a scandal by moving into a castle in Scotland, where she falls in love with the grouchy aristocrat (Cary Elwes) who owns it. TV-G. Available on Netflix. 99 minutes.
“ ’Twas the Fight Before Christmas” is a documentary about Jeremy Morris, an Idaho lawyer whose intense affection for Christmas — and what some have called over-the-top Christmas decorations — has run afoul of his neighbors’ more restrained tastes. R. Available on Apple TV Plus. Contains some sexuality and strong language. 91 minutes.