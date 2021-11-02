— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
“Love Hard” is a rom-com about a woman named Natalie (Nina Dobrev) who meets a man named Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) online, only to discover, after she travels across the country to meet him, that Josh is not who he presented himself as. But then Josh offers Natalie a deal: He’ll help set her up with her true love (Darren Barnet) if Natalie agrees to pretend to be Josh’s girlfriend for the holidays. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 106 minutes.
“A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story” is a portrait of rapper/songwriter/actor Scott Cudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, whose debut 2009 album addressed such issues as depression, anxiety and loneliness. Unrated. Available on Amazon. 95 minutes.
Sometimes described as Asia’s Tom Cruise, the prolific Hong Kong actor Andy Lau (“Infernal Affairs,” “House of Flying Daggers”) stars in the Chinese blockbuster “Shock Wave 2,” an action sequel about a former bomb disposal officer — now suffering from amnesia and the loss of his leg in an explosion — who becomes the top suspect in a terrorist attack. “For all its plot confusion, ‘Shock Wave 2’ delivers two key elements that it promises,” according to Deadline: “escapism and explosions.” Unrated. Available on demand. In Cantonese with subtitles. 120 minutes.
Winner of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival’s Alfred P. Sloan Prize for the depiction of science in cinema, “Son of Monarchs” tells the story of a Mexican biologist living in New York (Tenoch Huerta of “The Forever Purge”) who returns to his hometown after his grandmother’s death. Set in the monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán, the film centers on a man reflecting on his hybrid identity and seeking a spiritual metamorphosis. IndieWire calls it a “poignant story of transformation.” Unrated. Available on HBO Max In Spanish with subtitles. 97 minutes.