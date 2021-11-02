Produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and directed by Jeymes Samuel, the British singer-songwriter and music producer known as the Bullitts, “The Harder They Fall” is a “western,” with air quotes hanging around it like swinging saloon doors. The sets look like sets, and the characters — members of rival African American outlaw gangs loosely based on historical figures — talk trash like it’s 2021, not 1895. One gunslinger, Lakeith Stanfield’s Cherokee Bill — one of the bad guys in a morally ambiguous scenario — sports a diamond stud in his ear. That said, it’s no less “authentic” than the vast majority of cowboy fantasias, even when it stages the climactic shootout to the Afrobeat tune of Fela Kuti’ s “Let’s Start.” The setup is simple: Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and his gang (Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler, Delroy Lindo and Deon Cole) go gunning for Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) and his lieutenants (Stanfield and Regina King) to right a decades-old wrong. But Love and Buck are both on the wrong side of the law. (Love and his roguish team have slightly more of our sympathy.) Samuel tells the colorful, even cartoonish tale with verve and a healthy disrespect for verisimilitude. The White town where a bank robbery takes place isn’t just where the Caucasians live: The buildings are literally all painted a blinding white. Samuel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin, has fun playing with convention, and his cast looks like they’re enjoying themselves. So, likely, will you. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong violence and crude language. 139 minutes.

— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

Love Hard” is a rom-com about a woman named Natalie (Nina Dobrev) who meets a man named Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) online, only to discover, after she travels across the country to meet him, that Josh is not who he presented himself as. But then Josh offers Natalie a deal: He’ll help set her up with her true love (Darren Barnet) if Natalie agrees to pretend to be Josh’s girlfriend for the holidays. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 106 minutes.

A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story” is a portrait of rapper/songwriter/actor Scott Cudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, whose debut 2009 album addressed such issues as depression, anxiety and loneliness. Unrated. Available on Amazon. 95 minutes.

Sometimes described as Asia’s Tom Cruise, the prolific Hong Kong actor Andy Lau (“Infernal Affairs,” “House of Flying Daggers”) stars in the Chinese blockbuster “Shock Wave 2,” an action sequel about a former bomb disposal officer — now suffering from amnesia and the loss of his leg in an explosion — who becomes the top suspect in a terrorist attack. “For all its plot confusion, ‘Shock Wave 2’ delivers two key elements that it promises,” according to Deadline: “escapism and explosions.” Unrated. Available on demand. In Cantonese with subtitles. 120 minutes.

Winner of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival’s Alfred P. Sloan Prize for the depiction of science in cinema, “Son of Monarchs” tells the story of a Mexican biologist living in New York (Tenoch Huerta of “The Forever Purge”) who returns to his hometown after his grandmother’s death. Set in the monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán, the film centers on a man reflecting on his hybrid identity and seeking a spiritual metamorphosis. IndieWire calls it a “poignant story of transformation.” Unrated. Available on HBO Max In Spanish with subtitles. 97 minutes.