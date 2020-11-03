— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

A Jury Prize winner in last year’s Un Certain Regard side competition at the Cannes Film festival, the Spanish film “Fire Will Come” tells the story of a convicted arsonist (Amador Arias) who is trying to get back on his feet after his release from prison while living on his family farm with his mother (Benedicta Sánchez). Even though the title telegraphs one of the film’s key plot developments. Variety writes that the “dreamy, mesmeric power” of filmmaker Oliver Laxe’s “rustically beautiful” rural parable lies in the waiting. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Galician and Spanish with subtitles. 85 minutes.

Part of the Exhibition on Screen film series “Frida Kahlo” is a documentary about the Mexican painter (1907-1954). According to the Guardian, the film “covers the required bases, striking a good balance between Kahlo’s often dramatic personal life and the ins and outs of her artistic achievements.” Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. 90 minutes.

“Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something” paints a documentary portrait of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter (“Cat’s in the Cradle”), who died at age 38 in a 1981 car accident after devoting his fortune to ending world hunger and poverty. Released last month in virtual cinemas on World Food Day, the film is “an uplifting tribute to an impressive human being,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com, virtualavalon.org and themiracletheatre.com. 93 minutes.

“Mother” is a fact-based Japanese psychological drama about the strange hold that an alternately abusive and neglectful mother (Masami Nagasawa) has on her son Shuhei (Daiken Okudaira). The Japan Times compares filmmaker Tatsushi Ohmori to Alfred Hitchcock, minus the horror: “ ‘Mother’ is a chilling glimpse into the abyss, as was ‘Psycho,’ but the quiet, passive Shuhei is not as striking a character as Norman Bates. Imagine if the latter’s dear, departed terror of a mom were still alive and kicking. Norman, not to mention the audience, wouldn’t stand a chance.” TV-14. Available on Netflix. In Japanese with subtitles. 126 minutes.

Jay Duplass stars in “Prospect,” the tale of a space prospector who travels to a distant moon with his daughter (Sophie Thatcher), looking for a mineral that will enable them to put their itinerant lifestyle beyond them. Slashfilm calls it “the best indie science fiction movie since ‘Moon.’ ” R. Available on Netflix. Contains some violence and bloody images. 99 minutes.

In the horror film “Triggered,” a group of 20-somethings, all harboring the same dark high school secret, gather at a campsite in the woods. After a night of partying, they all wake up with unremovable suicide vests strapped to their chests, with the detonators triggered by countdown clocks of varying times — whose minutes can be transferred from one person to another by killing them. Slant magazine writes: “Unfortunately, every character has been established as such a specific type — the tough guy, the brain, the laid-back rocker, the sarcastic jerk, and so on — that it doesn’t take much mental agility for the viewer to guess how they’ll eventually behave in this violent free-for-all.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 90 minutes.

