With a structure resembling Dorothy’s parallel dream-world journey of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mayday” tells the story of Ana (Grace Van Patten), a beleaguered waitress who wakes up on a remote island after experiencing an assault of some sort by the head waiter (Frano Maskovic) at the hotel where they both work. But other than the occasional bleed-through between universes — lines of dialogue from the real world crop up in Ana’s PTSD fantasyland — that’s where the “Oz” similarities end. Our heroine finds herself in a World War II-era setting, taken in by a trio of women warriors who live in a grounded German U-boat while doing battle with … all men — many of whom are lured to their deaths, as if by sirens of Greek myth. “They’re not even in uniform,” Ana tells the group’s leader, Marsha (Mia Goth), after Marsha orders Ana to shoot at an encampment of sleeping soldiers. “We don’t know what side they’re on.” (To which Marsha replies, “It’s all the same side.”) Writer-director Karen Cinorre, making her feature debut with this feminist fable, has a great eye and a strong sense of style, but her storytelling skills need sharpening. Marsha, as it turns out, may be the real villain here, as Ana searches for another way to heal the hurt she and the other women have suffered — other than by killing everyone with a Y chromosome. But what path that might be is a little unclear. Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.

— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

A forger-turned-art dealer (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a mobster/painter (Emile Hirsch), a museum conservator (Paz Vega) and a stunt man (Jeremy Piven) converge around a painting by Andy Warhol in the neo-noir thriller “American Night.” R. Available on demand. Contains violence, sexuality, nudity and strong language throughout.
123 minutes.

A senior citizen (Adriana Barraza) gets more than she bargains for when she takes on a sinister businessman (Richard Brake) who has turned her beloved bingo hall into a casino in the slapstick horror-comedy “Bingo Hell.” Unrated. Available on Amazon. 85 minutes.

Set in New Orleans 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, “Black as Night” is a vampire movie about a teenage girl trying who is to save the still-displaced residents of her hometown from a ghoulish new threat. Unrated. Available on Amazon. 88 minutes.

Diana: The Musical” is a filmed version of the stage musical about the life of Princess Diana, shot in advance of the show’s Nov. 2 opening on Broadway.
PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language, suggestive material and mature thematic elements. 117 minutes.

Danielle MacDonald (“Patti Cake$”) plays a fund manager who dreams of becoming an opera singer in the rom-com “Falling For Figaro.” Joanna Lumley (“Absolutely Fabulous”) also stars. Unrated. Available on demand. 104 minutes.