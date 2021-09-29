— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
A forger-turned-art dealer (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a mobster/painter (Emile Hirsch), a museum conservator (Paz Vega) and a stunt man (Jeremy Piven) converge around a painting by Andy Warhol in the neo-noir thriller “American Night.” R. Available on demand. Contains violence, sexuality, nudity and strong language throughout.
123 minutes.
A senior citizen (Adriana Barraza) gets more than she bargains for when she takes on a sinister businessman (Richard Brake) who has turned her beloved bingo hall into a casino in the slapstick horror-comedy “Bingo Hell.” Unrated. Available on Amazon. 85 minutes.
Set in New Orleans 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, “Black as Night” is a vampire movie about a teenage girl trying who is to save the still-displaced residents of her hometown from a ghoulish new threat. Unrated. Available on Amazon. 88 minutes.
“Diana: The Musical” is a filmed version of the stage musical about the life of Princess Diana, shot in advance of the show’s Nov. 2 opening on Broadway.
PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language, suggestive material and mature thematic elements. 117 minutes.
Danielle MacDonald (“Patti Cake$”) plays a fund manager who dreams of becoming an opera singer in the rom-com “Falling For Figaro.” Joanna Lumley (“Absolutely Fabulous”) also stars. Unrated. Available on demand. 104 minutes.