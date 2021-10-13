Director Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Velvet Goldmine”) turns to feature documentary with “The Velvet Underground,” a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes’s approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band’s early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol’s Factory). The resulting collage-y, split-screen, stroboscopic gimmick wears a bit thin at times, and makes it sometimes hard to follow the exact chronology of the story, without a conventional narrator or on-screen dates and place names. But it’s a lively and well-told history for the most part, particularly when we get to listen to Jonathan Richman — an acolyte of the band while still in high school, who went on to form the Modern Lovers, and release an album produced by Cale. Richman is a charmingly goofy raconteur, and — alone among the film’s talking heads — speaks to the Velvet Underground as music-makers, and not just as a cultural phenomenon. Now if only Haynes would make his next music documentary entirely about him. R. Available on Apple TV Plus. Contains crude language, nudity and sexual and drug references.

121 minutes.