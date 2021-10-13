— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
First-time director and co-writer Carson Young (“Scream: The TV Series”) stars in “The Blazing World,” about a self-destructive young woman (Carlson Young) who finds an alternate dimension in which her dead twin sister might still be alive. According to IndieWire, the first-time film on an indie budget — which also stars Udo Kier, Dermot Mulroney and Vinessa Shaw — offers “something truly impressive.” Unrated. Available on demand. 99 minutes.
The documentary “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” tells nine separate stories about everyday people who have responded in courageous ways to the covid pandemic. According to the New York Times, “The critical edge of the film feels blunted by platitudes (‘Opportunities are born from crises,’ says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization), not to mention the exhaustion viewers will likely feel in reliving early memories of the still-ongoing pandemic for nearly two hours.” R. Available on Netflix. Contains some coarse language. 113 minutes.
In “Killing Eleanor,” Natalie (Annika Marcs) is a recovering addict who has moved in with her mother (Jane Kaczmarek) on the condition she stays off drugs. This precipitates a situation in which Natalie agrees to facilitate the assisted suicide of an elderly runaway named Eleanor (Jenny O’Hara) — a terminally ill nursing home resident — in exchange for Eleanor’s clean urine. According to Film Threat, “You may be familiar with terminal illness/road trip/buddy movies, but it’s probably been a while since you’ve seen one actually pull it off in such an elegant way.” Unrated. Available on demand. 106 minutes.
“Needle in a Timestack” is a sci-fi romance set in a near future in which time travel is commonplace. Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo play Nick and Janine, a husband and wife whose marriage is threatened by the attempted machinations of Janine’s time-traveling ex-husband (Orlando Bloom), who hopes to break up the marriage by tampering with the fabric of time and space. Slant magazine says that, “Ultimately, the film is too blinded by manufactured sentimentality to see the more compelling what-if scenario lying right in front of its eyes.” R. Available on demand; also opening at Hoyt’s West Nursery Cinema 14. Contains some coarse language. 111 minutes.