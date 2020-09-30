If Rose Byrne’s portrayal of Gloria Steinem in “Mrs. America” left you craving a bit more insight into the head of the feminist writer and activist, “The Glorias” just may be your ticket. Based on Steinem’s memoir “My Life on the Road,” and directed by theater impressaria-turned-filmmaker Julie Taymor — who co-wrote the screenplay with Sarah Ruhl — this nontraditional biopic forgoes chronology for a collagelike storytelling that jumps backward and forward and backward again, covering Steinem’s itinerant childhood with her quirky father (played by Timothy Hutton), her two years living in India in her 20s, the founding of Ms. magazine and her work on behalf of the Equal Rights Amendment (the subject of “Mrs. America”). In some ways, “The Glorias” is disappointingly straightforward, dutifully ticking off such milestones as Steinem’s illegal abortion, at 22, and her undercover stint as a Playboy Club bunny for a magazine exposé. But it’s at its best when Taymor is most theatrical, staging some scenes as elaborate fantasy, and regularly allowing the four actresses who play the protagonist at various ages — Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Lulu Wilson, Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore — to converse with each other, not quite in character, from the inside of a bus traveling, metaphorically, through Steinem’s fascinating life. But by the time Armstrong, as the youngest Gloria, asks “Are we there yet,” you may find yourself thinking that the film, at nearly 2 ½ hours, has run out of gas. TV-MA. Available on Amazon Prime Video. Contains strong language and brief lewd images. 147 minutes.