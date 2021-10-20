— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol” looks back at the events of January 6, a mere 10 months after supporters of President Donald Trump’s reelection disrupted congressional proceedings to officially acknowledge Joe Biden’s win. According to the Hollywood Reporter, viewers of the film — depending on their point of view — will either think that it has arrived “at exactly the right moment, as our visceral memories of the insurrection might be fading and becoming selective, or that it’s far, far too soon.” TV-MA. Available on HBO Max. 92 minutes.
Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. (“Bliss”) stars in the vampire thriller “Night Teeth” as Benny, a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur who picks up a couple of sexy female bloodsuckers (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) one night in Los Angeles. The New York Times writes: “Underutilizing actors with recognizable skills (like Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and, as Benny’s vampire-hunting brother, Raúl Castillo), ‘Night Teeth’ is an enervated parade of hot colors and cold hearts.” TV-14. Available on Netflix. 108 minutes.
In the drama “The Subject,” Jason Biggs (“American Pie”) plays a documentary filmmaker attempting to make a comeback after a teenager was murdered during the making of his last film. While making his new film, he struggles with guilt, remorse and the unfamiliar feeling of being scrutinized, instead of the scrutinizer. The movie, according to Film Carnage, is “unexpectedly emotional, impressively gripping and full of tension, with a satisfyingly dramatic turn from Jason Biggs and a brilliantly powerful performance from Aunjanue Ellis” — even though the actress does not appear until the film’s last half-hour. Unrated. Available on demand. 119 minutes.
The sci-fi thriller “Warning” is a collection of loosely interconnected vignettes, set in the near future, that take place as a global storm is causing electronics to go haywire. According the Guardian, the film — which stars Thomas Jane, Annabelle Wallis, Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve and Kylie Bunbury — plays like an assortment of ideas that “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker had “while tipsy,” but then “crumpled up and threw in his wastebasket.” R. Available on demand. Contains coarse language, sexuality, a sexual assault, some drug use and nudity.
86 minutes.