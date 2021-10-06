The documentary “Fauci” is a mostly glowing portrait of Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the public face of the government's fight against covid-19. The film opens with a montage of recent clips attacking Fauci as a “partisan hack” (and other insults) before quickly setting about to counter that view with a sit-down interview with its subject, his wife Christine Grady, tons of archival footage from Fauci’s decades-long career in public health and praise from colleagues and former adversaries from the days of the AIDS crisis. at a time when Fauci was criticized for not moving fast enough to fight that disease. This film is mostly about his work and emphasis on following the science but also shows his human side. Fauci tears up at several points, attributing some of his emotion while recalling the AIDS epidemic to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. It’s a well-made film but unlikely to change the minds of any of his detractors. PG-13. Available on Disney Plus. Contains mature thematic material, some strong language and some suggestive material. 104 minutes.