— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary “Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering ‘Ghostbusters’ ” examines the making of the 1984 sci-fi comedy, featuring interviews with cast members Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, and including never-before seen footage. According to the Guardian, “If you’re a ‘Ghostbusters’ superfan — and, for heaven’s sake, who isn’t? — then this amiably celebratory documentary about the original film is going to be pretty watchable.” Unrated. Available on demand. 127 minutes.
Shot during the month leading up to New Year’s Eve last year, the documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World” takes a behind-the-scenes look at the global superstar’s first full live concert in three years, taking place on the roof of the Beverly Hilton before 240 guests. PG. Available on Amazon. Contains some strong language.
95 minutes.
The 1970s-set horror film “Madres” tells the story of a young Mexican American couple (Tenoch Huerta and Ariana Guerra), who stumble upon a grisly secret after moving to a small California town where the husband has been offered a job managing a farm. Unrated. Available on Amazon. 83 minutes.
Two residents of the Golden Sun manor nursing home (Barbara Hershey and Bruce Davison) come to believe the facility is haunted by a sinister presence in the horror film “The Manor.” Unrated. Available on Amazon.
82 minutes.
In the crime thriller “Survive the Game,” three men — a troubled veteran (Chad Michael Murray), a wounded cop (Bruce Willis) and his partner (Swen Temmel) — face off against the members of a violent drug gang, who outnumber them. R. Available on Apple TV and other on-demand platforms. Contains violence and crude language throughout.
97 minutes.
A masked killer stalks a group of high school friends with something to hide in the horror film “There’s Someone Inside Your House.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 96 minutes.