— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
In the disaster film “13 Minutes,” the residents of a small Oklahoma town (Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva and Paz Vega) grapple with undocumented immigration, closeted homosexuality, abortion rights, religious intolerance, access to health care and physical disability as a tornado bears down on them. “The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them,” says the Hollywood Reporter. “By the time the tornado finally shows up, nearly an hour into the proceedings, it arrives as a blessed relief.” PG-13. Available on premium
video-on-demand; also opening at AMC’s Hoffman Center 22 and Potomac Mills 18. Contains peril, bloody images, mature thematic elements and some strong language. 108 minutes.
A prequel to the zombie/heist flick “Army of the Dead,” “Army of Thieves” tells the origin story of the earlier film’s safecracker (Matthias Schweighöfer), but without zombies — and without Dave Bautista. Variety writes: “If you saw ‘Army of the Dead,’ you know what happens next. But compared [with] that movie, this one feels like a ‘Batman’ prequel devoted entirely to Robin.”
TV-MA. Available on Netflix.
129 minutes.
A follow-up to the 2019 documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror,” the anthology film “Horror Noire” showcases six horror vignettes by established and up-and-coming Black directors and screenwriters. The cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, Tony Todd and Rachel True. TV-MA. Available on Shudder. 120 minutes.
Malaysia’s official submission to the Oscars, “Roh” (“Soul”) centers on the efforts of a single mother (Farah Ahmad) to protect her children (Harith Haziq and Mhia Farhan) after an ominous prophecy. New Musical Express calls it “thematically rich, slow-burning folk horror in the vein of Robert Eggers’s ‘The Witch.’ ” Unrated. Available on demand. In Malay with subtitles. 83 minutes.