damsel-in-distress movie, the thriller “Hypnotic” is a cheesy — make that Velveeta-y — guilty pleasure: gooey, un-nutritious and as phony as they come. Rising scream queen Kate Siegel — who is married to horror maven Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and has appeared in many of his projects — stars as Jenn, a woman who is struggling with unemployment, a romantic breakup and other trauma when we meet her. After a friend recommends the services of a handsome, honey-voiced hypnotherapist (Jason O’Mara), Jenn starts questioning whether she’s being subjected to mind control and stalker-ish manipulation. There is never any doubt about what is going on here, but there’s an undeniable thrill in the formulaic fears the movie plies, which play on the commonplace anxieties some of us may have about losing control. Siegel makes for a strong, watchable heroine, in a throwaway scenario that is as bad for you — and as delicious — as Halloween candy corn. TV-14. Available on Netflix. Contains, violence, terror and strong language. 89 minutes.