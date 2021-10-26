The action is structured in chapters, each of which focuses on a figure somehow connected to Evelyne (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), who has disappeared in the remote Causse Méjean region after a snowstorm.
At first, relationships between characters are fairly straightforward. In part one, there’s Alice (Laure Calamy), who is having an affair with Joseph (Damien Bonnard), a rugged and simple-minded farmer who is, for some reason, distracted during their assignation. The film then turns its attention to Joseph; we re-watch now-familiar scenes — but from Joseph’s point of view, finally learning what it was that drew his attention away from Alice. Meanwhile, we learn that Alice’s husband Michel (Denis Ménochet, coincidentally also appearing in “The French Dispatch”) knows all about his wife’s infidelity. His own anxious, annoyed behavior suggests that he may be plotting revenge.
All that small-town intrigue is tense enough, but after these first two stories, “Animals” abruptly shifts gears, introducing characters we haven’t seen before, in places far from the primary action. How do these strangers’ lives intertwine, and what do they have to do with Evelyne?
Moll adapted the clever script (with co-writer Gilles Marchand) from a novel by Colin Niel, and its shifting viewpoints recall Akira Kurosawa’s classic 1950 film “Rashomon,” which posited that the recollections of multiple eyewitness to a crime can be so different in their details that truth, finally, becomes elusive. In “Animals,” for its part, truth is shown to be immutable. But that doesn’t stop the distorted perception of fact — seen through fractured lenses — from leading to disaster.
What to make of the oblique title?
In each chapter, we see people relating to animals: feeding livestock, taking care of a pet or engaging in some other interaction with nonhuman creatures. The key to interpreting the film may lie in something a gendarme (Bastien Bouillon) says, idly wondering what, if anything, is on the minds of cattle: “We don’t know if they are stupid, or just sorry to see us.”
Considering what happens to the film’s two legged characters — their lives unraveled by desperate motives — maybe it’s we who are the stupid ones.
Unrated. At Landmark’s E Street Cinema. Contains violence, strong language, nudity and sexual situations. In French with subtitles. 116 minutes.