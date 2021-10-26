At first, relationships between characters are fairly straightforward. In part one, there’s Alice (Laure Calamy), who is having an affair with Joseph (Damien Bonnard), a rugged and simple-minded farmer who is, for some reason, distracted during their assignation. The film then turns its attention to Joseph; we re-watch now-familiar scenes — but from Joseph’s point of view, finally learning what it was that drew his attention away from Alice. Meanwhile, we learn that Alice’s husband Michel (Denis Ménochet, coincidentally also appearing in “The French Dispatch”) knows all about his wife’s infidelity. His own anxious, annoyed behavior suggests that he may be plotting revenge.