All this backstory of lineage and class is dispensed with quickly, almost too quickly. The main plot revolves around Janis and Ana, their daughters and a mishap that — alone in a story that otherwise reveals the writer-director to be at the top of his storytelling game — seems easily avoidable. Several months after giving birth, Janis and Ana reconnect, with Ana moving into Janis’s apartment as an au pair. Their relationship isn’t easily categorized, and morphs from one thing to another over the course of the film: friends/peers; mentor/protege; rivals in motherhood; and even romantic partners.