That’s not for lack of trying on Negga’s part. As Clare — an old friend of Irene’s from Chicago who re-connects after the two women run into each other in a restaurant, on the one day when Irene has decided to “pass” herself — Negga delivers a vivacious parody of White gentility, hiding under a blond dye job and the accent of a Southern belle. Her attention-grabbing performance only calls attention to Thompson’s mousiness. When Clare invites Irene to her home to meet her husband John, Irene is so retiring and afraid of being exposed as Black that it’s almost convincing — almost — when John, who openly boasts of “hating” Black people, doesn’t even notice Irene’s darker skin.