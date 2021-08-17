The key to the movie’s success is that it takes itself just seriously enough; there’s nothing snide and nothing too cheesy. There’s a sweet earnestness at its core: When Chase is struggling, his concerns are met with empathy and the reassurance that it’s okay to be scared, and his friends and partners are there for him. Unfortunately, writers Bob Barlen, Billy Frolick and Cal Brunker (who also directs) leave most of the other dogs underdeveloped. But that’s because the film’s not-quite-90-minute running time doesn’t leave a lot of room to explore certain questions. What, for example, is the point of the dog with the boat? Presumably regular viewers of the show already know the characters on a deeper level. On the other hand, Liberty is a great character — one who provides exposition and a point of entry to moviegoers who may not be familiar with the “Paw Patrol” universe, while also being really fun to watch.