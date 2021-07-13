Cage’s newest film, “Pig,” is a drama about a misanthropic former chef named Robin who lives in the woods of the Pacific Northwest with no friends, phone or shower, and who — after his prized truffle pig is stolen — leaves his run-down shack for the upscale foodie subculture of downtown Portland in which he was once a superstar. He has one mission: to retrieve the missing animal. The trailer for the film, in which Cage appears bearded, bloodied and with long, bedraggled hair, features his character whispering, with the actor’s characteristic, almost malevolent intensity, “Who has my pig?” (You can practically smell Robin’s stink through the computer screen.) Could this film go the way of so much of Cage’s recent work — that is, over the top and back around again, with a tour de force of manic energy?