There’s some genuine suspense, as Amy goes further and further along with the ruse in an effort to draw a more well-rounded portrait of Bilel for her report. And Latif has charisma to burn as her dangerously seductive Svengali. Still, there’s something about Screenlife that’s not just gimmicky — like the found-footage craze that preceded it — but numbing. All this technological terrorism should be terrifying, but it mostly just feels like eyestrain.