Not the kind that seems to addict so many in Washington, but a designer pill by that name that gives the user, for five minutes, a superpower: speed; strength; chameleonlike camouflage; the bulletproof hide of a Luke Cage; adamantium-esque bones that sprout, like weapons, from limbs; and extreme temperature regulation. Whether that last ability is a blessing or a curse depends. Two minor characters briefly possess it in “Project Power,” bursting into flames, in one case, and generating ice in the other. But unlike the Human Torch and Frozone, neither story line ends well. One leader of the bad guys (Rodrigo Santoro) is nicknamed Biggie, for reasons that become self-explanatory — and perhaps a little too comically literal — late in the film.

AD

AD

Power, you see, is unstable, and an overdose can be messy.

Where the drug comes from, and who is behind its development and distribution is, as with all such thrillers, the mystery, which ends up being jointly pursued by three unlikely crime-fighters: a low-level teenage dealer of the pills (Dominique Fishback); a cop who is also a user (Joseph Gordon-Levitt); and a mysterious, traumatized military veteran known as the Major (Jamie Foxx), who has deeply personal reasons for his own involvement. The story is a bit slow getting going, and withholds most of its surprises for the less-than-wholly-satisfying climax.

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the filmmakers behind the documentary “Catfish” and two films in the Paranormal Activity found-footage horror franchise, “Project Power” benefits, if only a little, from the directors’ affinity for verisimilitude. Set in a seedy-looking New Orleans that, while colorful, avoids the city’s tourist areas, the film engages with a theme that feels particularly resonant in an age of heightened awareness of social injustice. The otherwise by-the-book screenplay by Mattson Tomlin includes an overlay of racial exploitation by scientists, and explicitly name-checks Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cancer cells were cultivated in 1951, without her consent, in the name of medical research.

AD

AD

No matter that the study of those cells has contributed to advancements in health care. The use of people as lab rats is a powerful and disturbing thread here. Otherwise, the science half of this science-fiction tale — which posits the use of bioengineering to transfer animal traits to human beings — is a little shaky. What’s more, “Project Power” misses an opportunity to make something of the story’s metaphorical potential. Other than Fishback’s Robin, an aspiring rapper whose musical gifts are described as her true power, the film doesn’t really take advantage of the narrative’s possibilities to make a larger point.

As the story settles into its groove, Robin tells the Major that she sees the two of them as a crime-fighting team, like the Dynamic Duo — a comparison that the Major dismisses: “ ‘Batman and Robin’ is a movie,” he tells her. “This is real life.”

Of course, it isn’t. But it does have just enough grit in it to give it some traction.