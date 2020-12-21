Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” often acts as a sort of bestie to “Killing Eve,” the darkly funny series Fennell worked on. Like roommates who are thisclose, the movie and TV show swap clothes and colorways and a feminist sensibility that cuts deep enough to draw blood. Mulligan’s Carrie is a cutie-pie: Her blond hair is perpetually gathered into an attractively messy updo, her tastes running to soft, flower-festooned sweaters. Her unassailable femininity — or, more accurately, her shrewd deployment of femininity as it is conventionally understood (and chronically misunderstood) — is her superpower. She might as well have L-O-V-E and H-A-T-E Beadazzled on her candy-colored nails, just like Robert Mitchum has tattooed on his knuckles in the clip of “Night of the Hunter” that serves as one of Fennell’s frequent knowing winks.

Aloft on pastel clouds of pinks, blues and lavenders, Cassie floats through a world where names like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Kavanaugh and Brock Turner aren’t explicitly invoked, but in which a familiar mixture of impunity and self-righteous claims of offended innocence clog the air like so much Axe body spray. Keeping her own counsel, Cassie goes about her agenda with the single-mindedness of the A-student she once was, her catlike face the picture of serene self-possession while a toxic caramel macchiato of grief, rage and vengeance roil underneath.

AD

AD

As bravura a performance as Mulligan delivers in “Promising Young Woman,” credit rightfully goes to Adam Brody, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Bo Burnham as the men Cassie encounters on her travels, which eventually take her into a realm that's perversely pleasing, but also deflating. (Burnham is particularly effective as a former classmate of Cassie’s who just might be the redemptive figure she, or at least the audience, is looking for.) Say this much for Fennell: She is incapable of pulling punches. Even when they’re swaddled in the puffiest, fuzziest of gloves, her blows land with gut-wrenching force.