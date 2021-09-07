Connie’s motivation in particular is consistently muddied: It’s not that every criminal needs a clear-cut reason to break the law, but Connie is either doing it because she wants a baby, or because her Olympian mind-set means she has to “win” at all costs. Or maybe it’s because she likes to buy nice things, or because the filmmakers just need the movie to move along already. The same problem plagues sad sack Ken, who, aside from being underwritten, is saddled with the worst of the film’s gross-out humor. Perhaps audiences are supposed to pity the character; it’s easier to pity the actor.