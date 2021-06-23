Director Pedro Kos makes lively use of archival footage and animation in “Rebel Hearts,” but the stars are the women themselves. Thanks to producer Shawnee Isaac-Smith, who began speaking with the Immaculate Heart sisters two decades ago, we’re gifted with voices and recollections that otherwise would have been lost to history (many of the subjects have since died). Radical and serene, fearless and profoundly committed to lives of humility and service, these heroines thoroughly reframe the “mean nun” stereotype. (It turns out they were likely underpaid, undertrained and unfairly thrown into classrooms over their heads.) And their fight against an institution steeped in patriarchal authority and arrogant self-protection turns out to have been predictive of scandals still to come. As the order’s most famous member, the pop artist Corita Kent, says in “Rebel Hearts,” “We all know what happens to things that stay buried under the rug. They don’t just stay there. They get worse.”