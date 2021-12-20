And yes, the movie plays, at times, like a comedy, despite some dark turns. Mikey’s friendship with a young neighbor named Lonnie (Ethan Darbone), whom Lexi used to babysit, takes a nasty turn. After Mikey causes a horrific traffic accident, he lets Lonnie take the blame for it. There’s not just a sour aftertaste to this story, but a sour before-taste. And in this movie, Baker can’t seem to decide whether he wants us to laugh at, to pity or to understand his subjects. Set in summer 2016, with the Republican National Convention taking place on TV in the background, the movie seems to be making some kind of “Hillbilly Elegy”-style point about Trumpism, but it’s unclear what that point is.