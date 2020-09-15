“Residue” chronicles the prodigal return of Jay (Obinna Nwachukwu), who has been studying film in Los Angeles and comes back to Q Street to make a film about his childhood friends; what he finds is a place oddly disconnected from his past, where the family and neighbors who nurtured him have moved away, and where White millennials are rapidly taking over. “Welcome to the neighborhood,” an upstairs neighbor says condescendingly, unaware that they’re both living in the house where Jay grew up.

AD

AD

Like “Blindspotting” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Residue” is nominally concerned with the resentments and contradictions of gentrification: In one particularly vivid scene, a group of young White women joke about crack houses over cocktails while blood pools under their feet. That kind of magical-realist imagery pervades a film that moves effortlessly between the world as it is, and the world as it feels to someone who can't seem to find his footing between a quickly receding past and an unrecognizable present.

That dislocation is especially painful when it comes to Jay’s friends, a once-tight group that has now scattered. When he manages to find them, they're either wary, hostile or, in the case of a character named Demetrius, mysteriously elusive. The suspense surrounding Dion’s whereabouts lends “Residue” its narrative drive, but the plot is secondary to Gerima’s gift for visualizing interior experience, whether it's grounded in unresolved trauma or the exquisite joys of lifelong connection.

As Jay finds his way back home — wherever that is, and whatever that means — “Residue” becomes a fascinating study in the navigation of social space: who belongs where, who gets to do what, whose histories are given primacy, and the unspoken but violently enforced codes that define those boundaries. The faces of White interlopers are rarely seen in “Residue,” a conceit that helps make it a thoroughly subjective portrait of Jay’s own personhood and psychic autonomy. Swirling through its collage of memories, hauntings, fantasies and sharply realist encounters is an adamant insistence on Black agency and self-perception. To the degree that this film reflects Gerima’s own journey — he grew up in Northeast, the son of filmmaker and Howard University film professor Haile Gerima — it is a poignant, deeply personal statement of a filmmaker wrestling with art’s proper place in a troubled and unjust world. Even more profoundly — and universally — “Residue” is a delicately layered depiction of the dance between alienation and belonging. In this moving portrait, it’s a dance is defined by struggle, grief and undiminished grace.