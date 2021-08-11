Structurally, “Respect” is too run-of-the-mill to qualify as a great film. But as a platform for Hudson’s prodigious gifts — and as a vehicle through which to experience Aretha’s, again — it not only gets the job done, but it gains in potency and feeling. The final section, centered on the 1972 recording of the gospel record “Amazing Grace” and including emotionally shattering footage in the final credits, achieves a near-perfect balance of regret and uplift. “Respect” is nominally a movie about a woman finding her voice, but it’s not clear by the end of the film if she ever really did. There’s no doubt, however, that she found her sound, and in so doing enabled her listeners to feel like they had touched transcendence. There are electrifying moments when Hudson and “Respect” get the audience back to that rarefied place. And when they do, they’re right in the pocket.