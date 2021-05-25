That’s right: first crime. “Riders of Justice” metes out what is intended as vengeance, yet as often as not comes with a questionable approach to morality. The story probes, albeit not terribly profoundly, themes of causality and the randomness of life. Is it a waste of time to pursue tenuous linkages between events, which may or may not have a connection, despite appearances? Otto eventually comes to believe so, despite the almost religious faith he once placed in his beloved algorithms, which he once manipulated to predict human behavior, like an insurance actuary.