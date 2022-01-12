But try as it might — and oh how it tries, mightily — to be a “meta-slasher whodunit,” as one of the high school crews puts it, this “Scream” feels less like a movie than a podcast about a movie, one hosted by a claque of irritating, smarty-pants commentators who don’t know when to shut up. There is such a thing as toxic fandom, to borrow the term used by one of this movie’s young protagonists, and “Scream,” which is filled with endless conversation about the difference between a sequel and a “requel” and more rules than a penitentiary, suffers from it, fatally.