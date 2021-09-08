John Walker Lindh is remembered as the so-called American Taliban: a young man who converted to Islam as a teenager, left California to study in the Middle East, was arrested with a contingent of foreign fighters in Afghanistan, subsequently tried in the United States for aiding the Taliban and sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Upon being released early in 2019 for good behavior, Lindh disappeared and his whereabouts are unknown.) He is clearly still an enigma, as is made explicit in the documentary “Detainee 001.” Directed by Greg Barker (“The Final Year”), the film is frustratingly non-chronologogical, but the spine of the story is a post-capture interview with CNN reporter Robert Young Pelton, who also appears on camera to opine and reminisce. “Detainee” leaves out or elides many details — dates, places — that would be de rigueur in most documentaries. And it sheds little light on the film’s central question: whether Lindh was, as his attorney puts it, a “mouse” against whom the U.S. government brought out a “cannon,” or an unrepentant traitor. As law professor Karen Greenberg of Fordham University’s Law School puts it, “What is the actual story?” “Detainee 001” never really lets us know the answer to that mystery, and maybe that’s because it’s unknowable. TV-MA. Available on Showtime. Contains violent imagery. 88 minutes.