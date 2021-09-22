Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd play Lilly and Jack, a couple struggling to regain their emotional footing after the death of a child in “The Starling” — a mildly mawkish melodrama whose title refer to the injured bird that somehow facilitates emotional healing. It’s a premise that is oddly similar to “Penguin Bloom” (also on Netflix), about a woman (Naomi Watts), paralyzed after an accident, who overcomes her own depression by caring for an abandoned magpie. Unlike that fact-based film, however, “The Starling” never really rises above the treacly, somewhat cliched handling of the couple’s difficulties. Jack checks himself into a residential treatment facility, seemingly indefinitely, but he doesn’t act like he takes therapy very seriously (for reasons that come to light only later). Lilly’s path out of her pain is less self-indulgent: She throws herself into work at a grocery store, redoing the house and chatting with a kindly psychiatrist-turned-veterinarian (!), played by a nicely nuanced Kevin Kline. There are moments of recognizable anguish — along with some modest insights on grief and healing — and it’s really nice to see McCarthy in a low-key role that doesn’t require mugging. But although the bird in the title gets better, this “Starling” never really takes off. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic elements, some strong language and suggestive material. 104 minutes.