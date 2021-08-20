Make no mistake: “Shang-Chi” looks and sounds like no other Marvel movie, and not just because of its mostly Chinese setting and cast, the martial-arts action and the large amount of Chinese dialogue. It is, at heart, a kung fu movie, albeit a 21st-century version of one, characterized less by Lee’s old-school punches and kicks than by the enhanced, physics-defying Wuxia techniques that can only be performed with wires and trampolines. It’s not the first film in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; that would be the recent “Black Widow,” a movie that, narratively speaking, feels more of a piece with the now-closed “Infinity Saga.” But “Shang-Chi” is, in many other ways, a first.