The film, from Illumination Entertainment (“Despicable Me” and its sequels), shares the distinctive look of that studio’s animation: slick and bright, but without the depth or nuance of a Pixar film. The large-scale production numbers are fun to watch, if chaotic at times. The handful of scenes in which characters soar through the air on wires are actually kind of beautiful. But the song selections — which seem to be trying to match, in number, the 60-plus tunes that were featured in “Sing” — are sometimes puzzling, if well-performed. Very few are sung in their entirety, so the soundtrack amounts to a mash-up of pop snippets. The placement is also irregular: Some tunes convey meaning or motivations, while others are simply karaoke.