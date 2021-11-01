With the latest screen portrait of Diana, it’s best to get one thing clear up front: “Spencer,” for the most part, doesn’t probe for those same moments of connection with the House of Windsor. The cinematic portrait of the titular Diana Spencer by director Pablo Larraín (“Jackie”) is best approached with a healthy skepticism. To wit: Royals are nothing more than cruel, privileged aliens whose spirits still haunt the Earth, long after they ever sought to have dominion over it.