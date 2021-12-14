As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. For a film that’s so stuffed — some might say overstuffed — with action, effects and quippy dialogue (by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, both of whom worked with Watts on his previous “Spider-Man” films), one of the film’s nicest moments is wordless and very still. It’s the expression of anguish on the face of a character who realizes that, with or without Strange’s magic — not to mention the awesome power of Marvel to hit the reset button, again and again — some things can never be undone.