If after eight movies in the Saw franchise — the new “Spiral” makes nine — you’re still unfamiliar with or (harder to believe) undecided on the concept, let me get this out of the way up front: The movies center on the gruesome infliction of pain, perpetrated as a means of teaching a lesson, though more often the “student” just ends up dead, often minus a body part or two. Typically referred to as “games,” the scenarios are elaborate and theatrically violent, though usually shorter in duration than one would find in torture porn, a genre into which some have lumped the films, though that isn’t exactly right.