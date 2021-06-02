Set in the 19th century, the story opens in the American frontier town of Miradero, with tastefully choreographed tragedy: the accidental death, while performing, of a trick equestrian who turns out to be the mother of a toddler. Fast-forward several years: That toddler grows up to be the protagonist Fortuna, a.k.a. Lucky (voice of Isabela Merced). As the story gets underway, the now teenage Lucky is finally reuniting with her father (Jake Gyllenhaal), who, traumatized by his wife’s death, handed off the care and feeding of his daughter to his sister Cora (Julianne Moore) back East, hoping that Lucky would never see a horse.