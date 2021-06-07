On top of that, the place is kind of a dump. That may be on par for an impoverished film student who needs the money (and talks Michael out of checking into a hotel by telling him that Time Out London has ranked his neighborhood among the world’s sexiest — whatever that means). But to make matters worse, Tomer’s bike is stolen after one night away, a loss of mobility that necessitates his moving right back in, at Michael’s invitation. In exchange, Tomer agrees to act as Michael’s tour guide.