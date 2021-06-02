The car-centric “Fast & Furious” franchise long ago cut its ties to the laws of the physical universe: gravity, the transfer of kinetic energy from one speeding object to another, logic. (Remember that scene with Dwayne Johnson in the last movie, in which his character diverts a torpedo with his bare hands while driving a speeding car that’s racing a submarine — on ice?) The ninth chapter of the saga introduces a new nemesis, in the form of the long-lost, estranged brother of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. Played by Cena — a former wrestler who has followed in Johnson’s footsteps from ring to screen — Jakob Toretto shows up in service of cyberterrorist Cipher (Theron, reprising her role from the 2017 film). There will be other familiar faces here too, including director Justin Lin, returning for his fifth stint behind the camera. Perhaps most surprisingly, actor Sung Kang, whose character, a fan favorite, died in the third film, is also back, according to the trailer. But perhaps no surprise will be bigger than this, hinted at in the trailer, which shows cars outfitted with powerful electromagnets: a car in space — or at least the outer reaches of Earth’s atmosphere. Apropos of that leap, Lin told Collider that nothing the series ever does is simply for shock value. “It always takes something from the theme or the character journey,” he said (with an apparent straight face).