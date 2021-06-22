Adapted by François Ozon from Aidan Chambers’s novel “Dance On My Grave,” “Summer of 85” exerts a pull almost as undeniable as David’s, evoking the sleepy atmosphere of Le Tréport, the picturesque Normandy town where it was filmed, as well as the more subterranean emotions of its volatile protagonists. Setting up a mood of intrigue and seduction worthy of Patricia Highsmith at her craftiest, Ozon destabilizes the audience’s expectations almost from the start: After Alexis’s misfortune at sea, David takes his new friend home, where David’s mother (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) lavishes her son’s companion with attention that borders on the erotic. There’s a sense of menace in the air that, as the summer unfolds, proves to be unfounded on one hand, but strangely vindicated on another.
Ozon can be stylishly adept with such tricky subject matter, as he proved with his 2003 thriller “Swimming Pool.” But he is also capable of succumbing to voyeuristic pulp like the regrettable “Young and Beautiful.” Thankfully with “Summer of 85,” he finds the right visual language for the material, evoking the summery reveries of Éric Rohmer as well as psychological suspense.
And he’s found two capable young actors to anchor a film that depends almost wholly on their chemistry — which can turn from tenderness to cruelty on a dime. With his long chin and penetrating eyes, Voisin makes a convincing would-be bad boy, who flashes a comb designed like a switchblade and drives his motorcycle too fast down French country roads. For his part, Lefebvre makes just as persuasive a transformation from blond innocence to bruised traumatization.
“Summer of 85” is a period piece, and Ozon gratifyingly avoids putting kitschy quotation marks around the era: For all the acid-washed denim and songs from Bananarama and the Cure, the movie mostly steers clear of over-referencing. He’s less successful when it comes to setting up Alexis’s fascination with mortality, which sets up the film’s telegraphed climactic scene. Beyond a few glimpses of Egyptian hieroglyphics and his professed fascination with Jewish burial rituals, we’re asked to take his morbid preoccupations on faith from what Alexis tells us, rather than what Ozon shows us.
The result is that “Summer of 85” winds up feeling more melodramatic than authentically dramatic — a function of plotting rather than a storytelling. Still, despite some distracting contrivances, “Summer of 85” transports viewers to a place, time and feeling that feel altogether real, and not nearly as far away as they initially might seem.
Unrated. At area theaters. Contains strong language, partial nudity, sexuality and smoking. In French with subtitles. 100 minutes.