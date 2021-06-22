Adapted by François Ozon from Aidan Chambers’s novel “Dance On My Grave,” “Summer of 85” exerts a pull almost as undeniable as David’s, evoking the sleepy atmosphere of Le Tréport, the picturesque Normandy town where it was filmed, as well as the more subterranean emotions of its volatile protagonists. Setting up a mood of intrigue and seduction worthy of Patricia Highsmith at her craftiest, Ozon destabilizes the audience’s expectations almost from the start: After Alexis’s misfortune at sea, David takes his new friend home, where David’s mother (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) lavishes her son’s companion with attention that borders on the erotic. There’s a sense of menace in the air that, as the summer unfolds, proves to be unfounded on one hand, but strangely vindicated on another.