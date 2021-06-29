With its jaw-dropping lineup and epochal timing on the heels of one of the most tumultuous years in American history, the Harlem Cultural Festival was important on myriad levels, material and symbolic. But although it was filmed for a local news station, that footage sat untouched for 50 years before being discovered and given to Roots co-founder Thompson as the raw material for his first directorial effort. What he has created with “Summer of Soul” transcends a mere chronicle of a legendary concert — which, frankly, would have been entertaining enough. Instead, he pulls the lens back to examine an event whose artistic and generational significance can be justifiably compared to the three-day concert that took place the same summer in Upstate New York, but was never allowed to achieve similar traction in the collective psyche. In this meticulously layered investigation, not only does Thompson celebrate the extraordinary artistry of the most influential musicians of their era but he interrogates the deeper meaning of how public memory is created and — in this case — casually erased.