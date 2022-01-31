Given his résumé, Franco seems to be commenting on class and other social divisions. The film’s title could refer to the sundown of the ruling elite. Then again, it may also refer to the phenomenon of “sundowning,” a state of late-afternoon mental confusion common to dementia patients. Is Neil a stand-in for the one-percent, whose days may or may not be numbered? Or is he just losing his mind? Franco’s director’s statement calls the film at once a “character study,” a “study of family dynamics” and an “exploration of all perspectives present in Acapulco.” But the writer-director — or at least his film — is a bit too diffuse for any one of those things to make much of an impact.