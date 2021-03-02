It also becomes something of a talisman for Hana, for whom the seductive but impenetrable surfaces stand in for her own unspoken desires for Liesel. Directed by Julius Sevcik in a series of epigrammatic, sometimes confounding scenes jumping back and forth in time, “The Affair” has all the slow-burning passion and bodice-heaving melodrama of the Victoriana that the Landauers would probably ridicule. The emotionalism stands in stark contrast to the open, pared-down aesthetic of the setting, which happens to be the real-life Villa Tugendhat that inspired “The Glass Room,” Simon Mawer’s novel from which the film is adapted.
Full of incident, heartbreak, secrets and betrayal, “The Affair” and its choppy formal structure don’t do justice to an enormously appealing cast (Bang seems especially underutilized in a perfunctory role). But the most important character — that house — takes pride of place with understated ease. Designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich, the Villa Tugendhat is now a UNESCO World Heritage site and serves as a stunning backdrop in the film, which traces its real-life morphology from pristine futuristic showplace to signifier for brutality in all its forms. “The Affair” may not obey the clean lines and unforced flow of the architectural gem that inspired it, but it affords viewers to experience its modernist force, at least vicariously.
Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. Contains smoking, sexual situations and adult themes. 104 minutes.