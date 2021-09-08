The mountaineering documentary “The Alpinist,” a portrait of climber Marc-André Leclerc that offers psychological insight and a record of physical achievement, makes for an excellent follow-up film for anyone who saw “Free Solo,” the Oscar-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold. Like that 2018 film, this one is often gut-wrenching, but in more and different ways than the earlier film. To give you an idea of what watching Leclerc is like as he scales the side of a mountain, often alone, with minimal gear, on surfaces that vary between rock, ice and snow, and in terrible weather, Honnold himself (no slouch in the gut-wrenching department) appears on camera to express his amazement — bordering on what seems like appropriate dismay — at the risks taken by Leclerc.