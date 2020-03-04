

From left: Nicholas Hoult, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie in “The Banker.” (Apple TV+)

Rating: (2.5 stars)

In “The Banker,” Anthony Mackie plays Bernard Garrett, who grew up shining white businessmen’s shoes in Willis, Tex., in the 1930s, eavesdropping on their negotiations and nurturing his innate gift for numbers and calculations. In the 1950s, Garrett moved to Los Angeles, where he sought his fortune in real estate, regularly being thwarted by racist laws and banking policies that foiled him at nearly every turn.

Brilliant, determined and undeterred, Garrett joined forces with a nightclub owner named Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), and together they beat the system with the help of a white confederate named Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), with the team eventually owning more than 175 buildings in L.A., many of them prime properties, and with Garrett and Morris becoming two of the wealthiest African Americans in the country.

[Explaining the controversy over ‘The Banker,’ the Apple TV+ movie that has been delayed]

“The Banker” opens in 1965, by which time Garrett and Morris’s enterprise had run afoul of federal authorities. But the film prefers to focus on their amazing rise, which here includes a classic oddball friendship — Garrett is cool, rational and sober; Morris is garrulous, freewheeling and cynical — and an amusing makeover montage in which the working-class Steiner is taught how impersonate an upper-class white man, receiving tutorials in golf, etiquette, Scotch-drinking and remedial algebra.

Directed by George Nolfi from a long-gestating script by a team of screenwriters, “The Banker” is a handsome-looking if occasionally dull affair: As gratifying as it is to see Mackie given the kind of showcase he’s long deserved, even he can’t make windy explanations of cap rates, multiplicative inverses and markups exciting. On-the-nose music cues and awkwardly expository dialogue doesn’t elevate the material as much as keep it resolutely earthbound.

Still, Garrett and Morris’s true story is inarguably absorbing, and “The Banker” gives it its proper due. Although the film was mired in controversy when it was supposed to premiere last year, it turns out to be a thoroughly conventional and enlightening glimpse into a fascinating and little-known chapter of civil rights history as it played out in the business world, rather than the streets. Taking its cues from such movies as “Hidden Figures” and “Green Book” — with a little “Shawshank Redemption” thrown in with a piquant flourish — “The Banker” is the kind of mainstream, old-fashioned movie that gives middlebrow a good name: It may not be a solid-gold slam-dunk, but it delivers on the audience’s investment, with minimum risk and modest interest.