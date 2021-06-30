This is still a “Boss Baby” movie, though, so it’s not long before things get weird. As telegraphed in the previous installment’s final moments, Tim’s infant daughter, Tina (Amy Sedaris), reveals herself as a pint-size genius sent to Earth from the all-knowing guardians of Baby Corp. — just like her uncle before her. Something sinister is unfolding at older sister Tabitha’s hypermodern school, and Tina needs her uncle Ted to remember his Boss Baby beginnings and work with his estranged brother to crack the case. To infiltrate the school, the adult siblings guzzle a magic baby formula that temporarily shrinks them to their ages from the first movie.