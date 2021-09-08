Still, “The Card Counter” manages to perform a sleight of hand worthy of Tell’s own talents: Isaac exudes a wary, controlled energy that exerts a sense of coiled stillness and quiet command, making it easy for viewers to go wherever he leads, even if it’s into an airless, stiflingly tedious card room of a banal exurban casino. Even if audiences find the final moments of “The Card Counter” unpersuasive, the film’s meditation on larger ideas — having to do with culpability, redemption, accountability and the search for truth on a national scale — is eerily timely. In some Hollywood circles, “You did it again” is a backhanded compliment. With “The Card Counter,” Schrader has reverted to form, but he’s remade it anew at the same time. He’s done it again, with crafty, haunting power.