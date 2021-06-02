In the movie as in real life, Arne (Ruairi O’Connor) doesn’t deny killing his landlord (Ronnie Gene Blevins), but he claims he was possessed when he did it. A prologue suggests that, in an earlier exorcism of young boy (Julian Hilliard) in which the Warrens were involved, Arne himself invited the possessing spirit to leave the boy and “take me,” as he puts it. When the Warrens start looking more deeply into the matter, they uncover links to a local satanic cult, the Disciples of the Ram, that seem to hint at not just possession, but a curse, complete with creepy totems made from animal bones.