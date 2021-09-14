Adapted from Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary of the same name, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” stars Jessica Chastain in a freewheeling and affectionate biopic, in which we meet the young Tammy Faye as a girl in Minnesota, trying desperately to win the love and approval of her icily withholding mother (Cherry Jones at her most tight-lipped imposing). After meeting and falling in love with Jim (Andrew Garfield) at Bible college, the two embark on an itinerant life of spreading the Good News, primarily through puppet shows for kids. While on the road, they get the attention of such evangelical power brokers as Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson, and they create the Praise the Lord (PTL) Satellite Network, which will eventually reach tens of millions of people in more than 50 countries with a form of “prosperity gospel” that entails near-constant entreaties for money.