Like the source material, this is a story of temptation and lessons. Green, the color not just of life, but of jealousy and rot, is only one of many multifarious symbols here, in a legend that plays out less like a one-to-one allegory than a dream, in which one thing can mean many different things, sometimes contradictory, at once. In legend, Gawain served under Arthur, and Gawain’s mother (Sarita Choudhury) was Arthur’s sister, the sorceress Morgana le Fay. Other than Gawain, though, few names are mentioned here. But there is a Merlin-like wizard figure, and the character of Gawain’s mother appears — or seems to appear, like Vikander’s characters — in more than one guise.