Joe isn’t exactly in extremis, but by the time this alternately absorbing and baggy real-time thriller runs its course, one of the mysteries to be solved is just who will get out alive. It’s clear that Joe isn’t happy wearing a headset and answering emergency calls, but precisely why he’s there remains hidden for much of the film; he’s clearly atoning for something, the contours of which come into focus in the course of his response to various callers (“Call an Uber and don’t bike drunk,” he barks to young man asking for an ambulance), as well as to his colleagues, whom he treats with an annoying combination of bullying arrogance and antisocial disdain.
Anyone who has appreciated Gyllenhaal’s commanding star turns in such movies as “Nightcrawler” and Fuqua’s “Southpaw” will recognize right away that this is prime fodder for another outstanding performance: With the exception of one or two co-workers at the dispatch center, Joe is the only character we see during “The Guilty’s” hour-and-a-half running time. (A diverting parlor game is to identify the actors playing the voices coming through his earphones.) Furiously tapping on various phone buttons and staring at his computer screen while wild fires rage on the giant monitors across from him, Joe is a muscle-bound bundle of pent-up fury and recrimination; Gyllenhaal plays him with haunted intensity that’s simultaneously admirable and unnerving.
Like such similarly structured films as “Locke” and “Phone Booth,” “The Guilty” takes a page from radio plays of yore, where the drama emanates from both the ticktock factor and the voices on the other end of the line. As the film raises the stakes with ever more manipulative and unpersuasive twists (the most climactic of which is painfully obvious), it begins to feel commensurately protracted and overwrought; the narrative tension becomes less about the story at hand than whether Gyllenhaal will maintain his superb control even as “The Guilty” descends into hysterically pitched melodrama and weepy histrionics.
He does, thanks to his own actorly focus and Fuqua’s willingness to follow his protagonist closely, occasionally zooming in on environmental details like a coffee cup or the red call light that sits menacingly — and then teasingly — on Joe’s desk.
Reportedly, Gyllenhaal put “The Guilty” into production as a practical way to overcome the strictures of pandemic-era filmmaking; it was filmed in an economical 11 days, with a stripped-down cast and crew. For its eventual lurid machinations and hyped-up emotionalism, the film winds up being a handsomely efficient one-man show. Like the man Gyllenhaal so convincingly embodies, it gets the job done, even if it inevitably goes over the top.
R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language throughout. 91 minutes.